Connectome (CNTM) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. Connectome has a total market cap of $87,323.63 and $299,812.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Connectome has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $292.03 or 0.00848765 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

