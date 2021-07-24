CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.96% of CONSOL Energy worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 19.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CEIX stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $654.00 million, a PE ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 2.76. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.03.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%. Analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

