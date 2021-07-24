ContentBox Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $8,902.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00010928 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00266389 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000775 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

