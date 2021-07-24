Contentos Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $37.02 million and $3.36 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00049356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00016235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.00858542 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,004,502,115 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

