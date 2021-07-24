Contrasting Digerati Technologies (DTGI) & Its Rivals

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS: DTGI) is one of 113 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Digerati Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Digerati Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digerati Technologies Competitors 607 2973 4514 88 2.50

Digerati Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $0.23, indicating a potential upside of 71.00%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 20.74%. Given Digerati Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51% Digerati Technologies Competitors -27.60% -1,835.60% -11.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digerati Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.28 million -$3.38 million -2.24 Digerati Technologies Competitors $1.06 billion -$323,608.25 28.54

Digerati Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies. Digerati Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digerati Technologies peers beat Digerati Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

