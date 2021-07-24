Contrasting Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) & Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mendocino Brewing and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $46.88 billion N/A $1.41 billion $1.91 35.69

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Mendocino Brewing.

Volatility & Risk

Mendocino Brewing has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.4% of Mendocino Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mendocino Brewing and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mendocino Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 1 11 8 0 2.35

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.58%. Given Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is more favorable than Mendocino Brewing.

Profitability

This table compares Mendocino Brewing and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 8.82% 15.44% 5.01%

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV beats Mendocino Brewing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mendocino Brewing Company Profile

Mendocino Brewing Co., Inc. engages in brewing, production, and sale of beer and malt beverages. It operates through the Brewing Operations, Tavern and Tasting Room Operations in the U.S.; and Canada and the Distributor Operations in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Laybourn, Norman Franks and John Scahill in 1983 and is headquartered in Ukiah, CA.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies. The company was founded on August 2, 1977 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

