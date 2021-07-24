Contrasting Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stitch Fix and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 3 6 7 0 2.25 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83

Stitch Fix presently has a consensus target price of $60.06, suggesting a potential upside of 3.65%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus target price of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.87%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -3.79% -17.68% -8.96% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stitch Fix and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 3.63 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -87.79 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.25 $7.02 million N/A N/A

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Stitch Fix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.