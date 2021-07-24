Contrasting Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) & Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Summit Materials and Largo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Materials 1 3 3 0 2.29 Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Summit Materials currently has a consensus price target of $34.14, indicating a potential upside of 3.12%. Largo Resources has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.19%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Summit Materials.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Materials and Largo Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Materials $2.33 billion 1.67 $141.24 million $0.81 40.88 Largo Resources $121.62 million 8.17 $6.76 million $0.11 139.91

Summit Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Largo Resources. Summit Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Materials and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Materials 6.70% 7.20% 2.64% Largo Resources 5.57% 2.80% 2.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Summit Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Largo Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Summit Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Summit Materials beats Largo Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides paving and related services primarily comprising asphalt paving services to the private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, the company operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminal. It has operations in the United States; and British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

