Contrasting XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for XL Fleet and American Axle & Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 1 1 0 2.50 American Axle & Manufacturing 2 4 2 0 2.00

XL Fleet presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 44.87%. American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $10.14, indicating a potential upside of 8.25%. Given XL Fleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than American Axle & Manufacturing.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XL Fleet and American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $20.34 million 46.03 -$60.61 million N/A N/A American Axle & Manufacturing $4.71 billion 0.23 -$561.30 million $0.14 66.93

XL Fleet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Axle & Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares XL Fleet and American Axle & Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet N/A -12.05% -5.67% American Axle & Manufacturing -0.45% 18.63% 1.03%

Risk and Volatility

XL Fleet has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XL Fleet beats American Axle & Manufacturing on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears and assemblies, and connecting rods and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 automotive suppliers. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has technology development agreement with Suzhou Inovance Automotive Ltd. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

