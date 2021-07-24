Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cormark lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of TSE:CTS traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.40. 346,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,008. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 1,733.33. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5104995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

