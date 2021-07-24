Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $671.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report $671.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $614.84 million and the highest is $710.76 million. Copart reported sales of $525.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $146.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.38. Copart has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

