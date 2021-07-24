Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,607,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,731 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 983,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3,697.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,162,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,097 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 491,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 219,253 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

CRBP opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.21% and a negative net margin of 3,460.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

