Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CORT opened at $20.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

