CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $13.20 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 9.1% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

