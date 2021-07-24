Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -80.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.



Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

