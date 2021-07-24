Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,572 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Corning by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,616 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Corning by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $452,118.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,313.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 307,256 shares worth $13,776,016. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $41.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

