Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,298,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,208,424 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Corning worth $274,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Corning by 6.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corning by 347.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Corning by 52.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 147,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 51,063 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,575,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $2,488,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,691.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares valued at $13,776,016. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of GLW opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

