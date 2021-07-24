Corra.Finance (CORA) Market Capitalization Tops $15.09 Million

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $15.09 million and approximately $39,214.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.06 or 0.00029643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Corra.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00040150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00118542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00144482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,780.79 or 0.99519652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.78 or 0.00886118 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Corra.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Corra.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.