Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.54. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 2,292 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CJREF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 17.83%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1916 dividend. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 3.66%.

About Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

