COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.43

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and traded as high as $14.90. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 4,972 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

COSCO SHIPPING’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, August 12th. The 13-10 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 12th.

About COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

