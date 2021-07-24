Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $408.33.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $423.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $393.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $187.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $423.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

