Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Coty posted sales of $560.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coty.

COTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. upped their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.82. Coty has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $47,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 8,317.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $23,065,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,085 shares in the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

