County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Given a $33.34 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) received a $33.34 target price from investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ICBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.97.

Shares of County Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.34. 13,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,403. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $202.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 26.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

