COVA (COVA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19,960.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last seven days, COVA has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One COVA coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market cap of $646,637.93 and approximately $19,960.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00048056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.77 or 0.00832688 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

