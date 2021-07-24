Covalent Achieves Market Cap of $18.00 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $18.00 million and $3.01 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00040416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00104037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00139242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,846.46 or 0.99958006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.87 or 0.00900380 BTC.

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

