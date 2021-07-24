Covalent (CQT) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last Week

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Covalent has a market cap of $17.56 million and $2.62 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Covalent has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00123492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00142448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,056.73 or 0.99584783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.27 or 0.00875104 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

