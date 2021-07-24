CPChain (CPC) Hits Market Cap of $1.75 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $99,184.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CPChain has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

