CPS Technologies (CPSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.
NASDAQ CPSH opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $101.38 million, a PE ratio of 352.68 and a beta of 1.44. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.22.
About CPS Technologies
