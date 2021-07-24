CPS Technologies (CPSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $101.38 million, a PE ratio of 352.68 and a beta of 1.44. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.22.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

