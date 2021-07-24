Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.75.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Crane by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Crane by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Crane by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Crane by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 135,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Crane has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crane will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

