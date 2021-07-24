Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,200 ($28.74). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,180 ($28.48), with a volume of 13,005 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) price objective on shares of Craneware in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £719.81 million and a P/E ratio of 47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,281.74.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

