CRDT (CRDT) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded down 24.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One CRDT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CRDT has traded 69.3% lower against the dollar. CRDT has a market cap of $15,389.22 and $662,191.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.80 or 0.00835596 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

CRDT Coin Profile

CRDT is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . The official website for CRDT is crdt.io . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

CRDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using U.S. dollars.

