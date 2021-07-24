Cream Achieves Market Cap of $27,930.07 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Cream has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $27,930.07 and $14.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,318.76 or 0.99759351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00033076 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.03 or 0.01177366 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00372631 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.18 or 0.00407483 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006037 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00050530 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

