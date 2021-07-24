Cream Achieves Market Capitalization of $27,474.67 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. Cream has a market capitalization of $27,474.67 and approximately $13.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cream has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,828.78 or 0.99974053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00034001 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.01 or 0.01205782 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.48 or 0.00367878 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00425642 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006142 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00051341 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.