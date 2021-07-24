Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.15 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $3.78 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $2.04 or 0.00006005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,922.51 or 0.99926038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00033495 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00050157 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000791 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010037 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.