Creditcoin (CTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.27 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $3.27 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00006126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,973.21 or 1.00179742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00032845 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00050653 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000798 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009902 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.