Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPG. CIBC boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CPG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,501,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,637. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

