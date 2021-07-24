Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 380 ($4.96).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRST shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 415 ($5.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 18.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,300.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

