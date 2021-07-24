Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.78.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE CEQP opened at $28.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 263,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,038 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

