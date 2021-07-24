Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CR. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$116,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,319,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,504,219.74.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$2.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$341.98 million and a PE ratio of -35.08. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.3783478 earnings per share for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

