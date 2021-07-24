Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.04.

CRTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

CRTO stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.73. Criteo has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Criteo by 845.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

