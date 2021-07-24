Critical Review: Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) vs. Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Nostrum Oil & Gas alerts:

23.4% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 4 1 3.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus price target of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 17.73%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nostrum Oil & Gas $175.94 million 0.00 -$327.42 million N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 7.86 -$159.45 million $0.91 12.91

Kimbell Royalty Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Volatility and Risk

Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nostrum Oil & Gas -200.49% N/A -12.43% Kimbell Royalty Partners -165.26% 3.94% 2.49%

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved and probable reserves of 39 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 146 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 97,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 41,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.