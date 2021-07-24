Critical Survey: APA (NASDAQ:APA) versus ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

APA (NASDAQ:APA) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares APA and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA -0.06% N/A -0.11% ARC Resources 14.32% 6.10% 3.24%

This table compares APA and ARC Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $4.44 billion 1.55 -$4.86 billion ($1.08) -16.86 ARC Resources $847.67 million 3.21 -$408.48 million N/A N/A

ARC Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than APA.

Risk and Volatility

APA has a beta of 4.93, indicating that its stock price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for APA and ARC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 8 10 1 2.63 ARC Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00

APA presently has a consensus target price of $23.97, indicating a potential upside of 31.64%. ARC Resources has a consensus target price of $12.89, indicating a potential upside of 67.34%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than APA.

Dividends

APA pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. APA pays out -9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. APA has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ARC Resources beats APA on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

