Critical Survey: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) vs. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Bank of America alerts:

This table compares Bank of America and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $93.75 billion 3.45 $17.89 billion $1.87 20.16 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $179.59 billion 1.12 $45.77 billion $2.49 4.53

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of America. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of America has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Bank of America pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of America has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 30.82% 11.08% 0.96% Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 25.49% 11.22% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of America and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 1 6 13 0 2.60 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1 0 0 0 1.00

Bank of America currently has a consensus price target of $39.87, indicating a potential upside of 5.76%. Given Bank of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Bank of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bank of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank of America beats Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The company's Global Wealth & Investment Management segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products and services; and wealth management solutions, as well as customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. Its Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and commercial real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options and merchant services; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The company's Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management products using interest rate, equity, credit, currency and commodity derivatives, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. As of April 15, 2021, it served approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers; approximately 17,000 ATMs; and digital banking platforms with approximately 40 million active users. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and investment banking, fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,197 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.