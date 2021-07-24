Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 1,844.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,949 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.07% of Crocs worth $56,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,280.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $803,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 519,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,813,000 after purchasing an additional 179,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 over the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $131.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.06.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

