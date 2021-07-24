CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Announces Dividend of $0.53

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

CrossAmerica Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CrossAmerica Partners has a payout ratio of 265.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 192.7%.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CAPL stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.84 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 2.21.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $657.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.29 million. Research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.