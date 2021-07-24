Crowd Machine (CMCT) Price Hits $0.0001

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Crowd Machine coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Crowd Machine has a market cap of $65,856.90 and approximately $168.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crowd Machine has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

