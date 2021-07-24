Crown (CRW) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,559.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $6,559.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,668,492 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

