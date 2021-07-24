Crowns Trading Up 33.2% This Week (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $13.12 million and $4.25 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.58 or 0.00022108 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00049127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00016404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.67 or 0.00850792 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Crowns Profile

CWS is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,730,693 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

