Crust (CRU) Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002242 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.72 or 0.01251863 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009577 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.