Cryptaur Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptaur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00049698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.51 or 0.00866619 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.